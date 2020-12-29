Honesty hour. Celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus, Jessica Simpson, Lala Kent, Eminem and more, have talked about their sobriety journeys through the years.

Some stars have been abstaining from drugs and/or alcohol for decades, while others share smaller milestones with fans. On December 29, Chrissy revealed she was “four weeks sober” in the comment section of her Instagram after posting a short video of herself dancing in a swimsuit.

Miley once sang about “dancing with Molly” and frequently talked about her marijuana use. These days, she is very candid about the ups and downs of her sobriety. In November 2020, she said she had a brief relapse amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I — like a lot of people — being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f–king sober,” the “Midnight Sky” singer said during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, while noting she broke her sobriety by drinking alcohol. “I realize that I’m now back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I’ve really accepted that time. And one of the things I’ve used is: ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So, don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’’

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, who considers herself a very disciplined person, further explained her decision to abstain from alcohol. “I don’t think that everyone has to be sober, everyone has to do what’s best for them,” she continued. “I don’t have a problem with drinking, I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level … I become very impulsive.”

She added, “That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f–king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do.”

That being said, Miley previously explained during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August 2020 that she now “looks into communities” of people who have the same priorities as her for romantic partners.

“One of the things that are very important in a relationship, I like people taking care of themselves. I think the way someone treats themselves is a reflection of the way they’ll treat you,” she explained. “So, I’m super into clean eating, I’m super into people taking care of themselves.”

The “Prisoner” artist also likes the feeling of being present. “As of right now, having someone who is sober — like a partner — is very sexual to me because it’s … very there,” she noted.

See more celebrities who talked about their sobriety below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).