The end of an era. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her realtor husband Mauricio Umansky have reportedly split after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source close to the couple told People.

The former couple’s last major public appearance together was at Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Academy Awards Party on March 12. The pair posed for photos on the red carpet before heading inside the event.

As of publication, Kyle’s Instagram profile still includes her married name. It reads, “Kyle Richards Umansky. Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.”

The reality star wrote a gushing tribute to her estranged husband for Father’s Day on June 18. “Happy Father’s Day [Mauricio,] so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad,” Kyle began. The pair share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, all of whom were included in a carousel of photos with their father.

“Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest,” she continued, while adding a red heart emoji. “Always there for them and not knowing how to say ‘no.’ They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award.”

Mauricio, 53, is Kyle’s second husband. The 54-year-old was married for two years to real estate tycoon Guraish Aldjufrie, whom she divorced in 1992. They share a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 34.

Two years later, Kyle and Mauricio met in a nightclub in 1994 and sparks flew immediately. The pair got engaged later that year and married in January 1996 when Kyle was four months pregnant with Alexia.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fans got to know Kyle and her family when she was cast as one of the original stars of RHOBH, which premiered in 2010. She’s the only remaining OG cast member of the Bravo series, which is shooting its 13th season.

Kylie alluded to issues within her marriage during the Elton John party, telling Bravo on the red carpet, “The analyzing of everything is so… we were just talking about that in the car.”

“I’m seen out at the gym without a ring on, or the rumors about weight loss. I just… I can’t keep up anymore, and I was just telling [Dorit Kemsley] in the car ride over that I don’t even care anymore … All I know is my anxiety is better than it’s ever been and I just… I just can’t stress about it anymore,” she added.

A month later in April, Mauricio shot down rumors that the pair were headed for a divorce during an appearance on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s “Two T’s In a Pod” podcast.

“We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb,” he said of rumors that Kyle had cheated with country singer Morgan Wade.

“That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he explained. “So, there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”