What a glow-up! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been in the entertainment industry since the 1970s — and she’s only gotten more gorgeous since her early days as a child star. Her transformation into reality TV royalty is certainly something to behold.

The Los Angeles native got her start playing the younger version of Tia Malone, the character played by older sister (and RHOBH costar) Kim Richards, in Disney’s 1975 classic Escape to Witch Mountain. From there, she appeared in the beloved series Little House on the Prairie for 18 episodes, which took her career to the next level.

Kyle is perhaps best known for her role as Lindsey Wallace in the iconic 1978 horror film Halloween alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The Life Is Not a Reality Show author is set to reprise her role as Lindsey in the upcoming Halloween sequel, Halloween Kills, which is slated for release in 2021. She has also appeared in ER, C.S.I, 7th Heaven, Beverly Hills: 90210 and CHiPs.

In 2010, she became part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast alongside Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof and sister Kim. She continues to appear on the series to this day and is the only woman to star on the reality TV series for all ten seasons as a full-time cast member.

Over the years, Kyle has blossomed and matured into a gorgeous entertainment professional — but some fans have suspected she has used plastic surgery to help preserve her beauty. “Did [you] have a face-lift? You look very different,” a follower asked Kyle in the comments section of an Instagram post in March 2020. She quickly responded to the user, “No, I did not. And I do not look different.”

That being said, she’s certainly willing to experiment and change up her look. The Bravo TV star debuted sleek bangs in September 2019 while filming Halloween Kills, the same style she wore for her role in 1978.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kyle’s full transformation from child star to Bravo queen!