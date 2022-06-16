Naomi Osaka caught everyone’s attention when she beat tennis superstar Serena Williams in a 2021 match and continued to receive attention for more than just her athleticism. She’s an activist, breaks stigmas and has one of the purest souls. Not to mention, she is a natural beauty that owns the moment when showing off her physique in bikinis the cutest swimsuits.

The athlete collaborated with Frankies Bikinis in 2021 when she came out with her swimsuit collection that included colorful, vibrant and fun printed pieces. “I think it’s really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types,” she said in a press release at the time.

“For me, it’s important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority. Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered,” she continued, explaining that’s what they intended to do in the collection.

Not only does Naomi rock the hottest bikinis, but she has radiant and glowing skin to match. She even founded her own skincare line, KINLÒ, in September 2021 that offers products like sunscreen, lip balm and hydrating mist.

“It’s been a really surreal experience this past year working on this and having an incredible team with so much knowledge teaching me along the way,” she captioned her September 2021 Instagram photo announcing the launch of her beauty line designed for melanin-rich skin tones.

Remember when we said she breaks barriers? Well, we weren’t just saying that. Naomi became the first Black female athlete to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in July 2021. The advocate showcased her powerful demeanor while wearing a semi-sheer black one-piece bikini.

“We celebrate Naomi for her passion, strength, and power geared towards consistently breaking barriers when it comes to equality, social justice, and mental health,” Sports Illustrated editor in chief, MJ Day, said.

Naomi talked about the cover with supermodel Tyra Banks, who was the first Black woman to grace the cover of the magazine solo, while expressing that she hopes there are “ many, many” more women of color to follow in her footsteps.

“I feel like I’ve always been one to not want to use my voice,” she told the America’s Next Top Model alum. “But then I feel like there’s also a lot of things that have happened, and over the past year I just felt like, you know, there has to be someone that speaks up about uncomfortable things.”

