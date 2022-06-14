Naomi Campbell Has Been Going Braless Since the ’90s! See Photos of Her No Bra Outfits

Cleavage icon. Naomi Campbell is a supermodel legend who broke many barriers in the modeling industry. She was the first Black woman to grace the cover of TIME Magazine in 1991 and has continued to serve looks into her 50s. As if she couldn’t get any more beautiful, the Unzipped actress has aged backward … which means she is still rocking high fashion and classic braless outfits.

Naomi was recognized by Vogue in October 2020 and landed the cover for “changing modeling forever” … which isn’t an outlandish statement. Successful models she mentored over the years raved over her success in creating a path for other BIPOC talents in the industry.

“She is the blueprint,” model Ugbad Abdi told the publication.

Since the Studio71 partner trailblazed her way through the modeling and fashion world while facing much adversity, she has a strong opinion on new-age models. Naomi seemingly shaded Kendall Jenner after being asked her thoughts on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum being the highest-paid model during a September 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Next question,” she quickly replied while giving the look into the camera. While she may not think the 818 founder is deserving of her salary, the two do have one thing in common — they both sport braless fashion anytime, anywhere.

From film festivals to strutting on the runway, Naomi often bares it all with plunging and ever-so sexy ensembles. The looks are so daring that the model occasionally experiences fashion mishaps, which we all do from time to time. While leaving pop legend Madonna’s house in December 2015, the icon wore a striped, black pantsuit with a cleavage-bearing velvet top. However, the top wasn’t secure, causing the model to experience a nip slip.

Nearly six years later, the exact same thing happened to her while attending the Get Up Stand Up! Bob Marley the Musical in October 2021, when the icon wore a denim set with a top that had a plunging and exposed neckline. The top may have been a little too exposed, however, as she suffered from a nip slip while entering her car.

