One in the same. Kylie Jenner and her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, have been friends for nearly a decade and have shared a ton of life milestones together. At this point, the influencer is another sister of the Kylie Skin founder. From holidays to vacations, the pair always look for an excuse to twin out in matching outfits — in the most luxurious form, obviously.

“We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us,” the influencer, who has 10.9 million Instagram followers told Us Weekly in November 2019. “We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good! … It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.” Stassie even revealed that they share their everlasting amount of shoes because they both grew the same size.

The BFFs announced they are coming out with a Kylie Cosmetics collection in June 2022, and to no surprise, they were matching outfits in their promotional photo shoot. To match the products included in the collection, the Kardashians star wore a baby pink ensemble and Stassie wore a baby blue look. While they spirited different colors, they both rocked matching wigs, leather gloves and a leather bodysuit.

“AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” the Kylie Baby founder captioned her June 2022 Instagram post while revealing the new makeup products. “It was so special creating this with my best friend. Can’t wait for you guys to get your hands on it.”

Kylie and Stassie’s close friend group threw the model a Michael Jordan-themed party for her 23rd birthday, and even made matching sweats and hoodies for the intimate event. Since it was at the start of the COVID lockdown, they kept the guest list to a minimum and kept the celebrations outside.

The partners in crime don’t need a special occasion or extravagant vacation to whip out their matching wardrobe, though. Even on relaxing pool days in the backyard, Stassie and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum make sure to coordinate their swimsuit attire.

“It’s ya birthday it’s ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place,” Kylie captioned her June 2019 birthday post of the two wearing matching hot pink bikinis while relaxing on a pool floatie.

Keep scrolling to see Kylie and Stassie’s twinning moments!