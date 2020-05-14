Got a spare designer bag, Kylie Jenner? The makeup mogul showed off her incredible handbag and shoe closet on her Instagram Stories on May 13. The 22-year-old called the organizational space a “work in progress,” so it seems she’s doing a bit of ~spring cleaning~ amid quarantine.

In the series of two snapshots, Kylie flaunted 10 Hermès bags, including both Birkins and Kellys. She also brandished eight Prada bags, a few Louis Vuitton bags and even a bejeweled Judith Leiber clutch. Plus, the two bottom shelves of her closet space were completely covered in pricey heels by Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Yeezy.

Instagram

This certainly isn’t the first time the brunette beauty has shown off the spoils of her insane closet. On May 7, Kylie shared several photos decked out in a $750 Marine Serre bodysuit, complete with Christian Dior sunglasses and Yeezy heels. Overall, the full look retailed for over $1,250. Days earlier, she flaunted a high-end skirt and tube top set by English brand Charlotte Knowles. Ever the style maven, the KUWTK star repurposed the bottom half of the ‘fit, as the skirt was originally designed as a dress.

It’s no surprise to see Kylie’s killer ~kloset~. The reality star spends “at least $300k” on her high fashion habit on the reg, an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the source said. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Instagram

She has the same zest for interior decor as she does for fashion. The entrepreneur “spares no expense” to keep her home sleek and stylish, a separate insider told Life & Style exclusively. Considering Kylie is one of few billionaires out there in the world, we get it.

“Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times,” the source explained. Famed interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who has also worked with big sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, is credited with giving her abode some “edge.” Somebody’s stylin’!