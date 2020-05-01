Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Quarantine, but make it fashion. Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, to show off her latest stylish outfit … and killer curves, of course. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, wore a matching skirt and tube top designed by U.K. retailer Charlotte Knowles London.

The top, available on Opening Ceremony, retails for $210 while the skirt costs $285. Believe it or not, the bottom half of Kylie’s ensemble is actually intended to be a dress. That said, we love the makeup mogul’s spin on it!

Unsurprisingly, when it comes to Kylie’s wardrobe money is literally no object. However, you may be shocked to know just how much she spends on clothing. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style, adding that “$300K a week” is Kylie’s go-to amount. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

As it happens, Kylie has a similar mentality regarding her home. The Kylie Skin founder, like the rest of her famous family, spares “no expense” on interior design, an additional source told Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Kylie has been known to use English designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, whose services cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider added. While expensive is definitely a common theme throughout the Kar-Jenner homes, they have wildly different tastes. Khloé Kardashian, for example, prefers “girly with modern touches.”

Kylie, on the other hand, “has a bit more edge,” the source explained. Whether it’s furniture or fashion, we’re pretty much obsessed with everything Kylie does! Now that the weather is finally heating up, we expect to see more fun and flirty outfits from the California beauty.

