It’s no secret that the Kar-Jenners have amazing taste in interior design — and of course, they pay a pretty penny for it! “When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

Similarly to fashion, the famous family has completely different home aesthetics. Take Kris Jenner, for example. The momager, 64, “obsessed” with “crystal pieces,” says the source. “Kris’ home was the original setting of KUWTK, so she always made sure it was impeccably decorated both inside and out,” notes the insider. “Kris has easily spent a million dollars just on decorating and furnishing her home. She is constantly having things shipped in and swaps out her decor.”

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she “has a very close relationship” with English interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard,” explains the source. However, “Kourtney has toyed with working as a designer herself over the years because she is so passionate about it. She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have used Martyn and his design teams as well, which cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” the insider adds. “Khloé’s home is very girly with modern touches, while Kylie’s style has a bit more edge.”

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also have a “very specific” look for their homes, the source assures. “Their entire home is meant to look like it was carved out of the earth, with no distractions to the eye. Everything is of the same color and materials look extremely natural. Kanye feels that is the best way to live.”

Whether it’s minimalist, modern or somewhere in between, every member of the A-list gang should be proud of their gorgeous home!

