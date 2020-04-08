Another day, another reason to obsess over Kourtney Kardashian’s house. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 7, to give fans a peek at her gorgeous California backyard. “I love the rain,” Kourtney captioned a video looking out her bedroom window. The sprawling landscape included a pool house, a perfectly manicured lawn and several trees.

With the entire Kar-Jenner bunch practicing social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Poosh.com founder is spending all of her time at home with her three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

At the same time, season 18 of KUWTK is currently airing out a lot of drama for Kourtney. In fact, during a preview for the upcoming episode on Thursday, April 9, Kendall Jenner insinuates that Kourtney isn’t entirely over Scott.

Kendall, 24, thinks Kourtney’s attitude — particularly all of the arguments with her sisters — stems from some unresolved issues. “Honestly, I think starting with their breakup,” the model said, referring to Kourt’s 2017 split from Scott. “I’m just saying, I think that whole situation might’ve mentally f–ked her and I don’t think she dealt with it.”

Surprisingly, Scott came to Kourtney’s defense. “I think Kourtney for a very long time has felt really misunderstood, and a lot of people feel like she’s being rude,” the Talentless founder, 36, explained in a private interview. “I know she means well, and you just [have to] see that through her. And, it’s kind of hard sometimes. But, I do know she wants to be on good terms with everybody, it just doesn’t come out that way.”

Considering how zen Kourtney’s quarantine has been, perhaps she’s had time to reflect on everything that’s gone down over the years. Thankfully, fans will get to see her at-home life during the season 18 series finale.

“Now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately … by ourselves,” Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon. “We have tripods set up and our iPhones,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, explained. “The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine.”

Well, at least we know there won’t be another physical confrontation!

