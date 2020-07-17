The good life! It’s no wonder Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to leave her California home to move to Chicago. Her mansion is beyond incredible.

The reality star gave a tour of her Hidden Hills house when Vogue showed up to ask her 73 questions, which was posted on Thursday, April 11. Despite constantly being in the public eye all the time, it’s not super common to see Kim on her downtime at home with husband Kanye West and their kids. She made it clear it’s “rare” to just stay home, as “there is no such thing as a lazy day” for her.

Right off the bat, you can tell the family’s place is spacious and follows a neutral-toned color scheme, which comes as no surprise considering Kim is particular about things like her clothes and Instagram aesthetic. When asked how she would describe her home, Kim said it’s like a “minimal monastery.” The inspiration behind the decor and architecture comes from her hubby of course, as well as Belgian designer and antiquarian Axel Vervoordt, who helped design the place.

According to People, the couple reportedly purchased the house in December 2014 for $20 million, just months after they tied the knot. Three years later, they decided to get it renovated, and in April 2018, Kris Jenner revealed the mansion is now worth $60 million. No biggie at all!

WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL https://t.co/sIDG3FbSoP — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 25, 2018

Despite having four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, Kim opted for a very lightly-colored house. However, she always makes sure to keep it looking tidy and clean. “Oh, my God. I run around the house with towels,” she told Architectural Digest in January 2018.

“You do have to just take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, it’s going to happen. We decided to have lighter colors,'” she continued. “Our last house that we just moved out of was all grays, which was a good test, because we knew we were going to move into a lighter house.” No worries, though! The mansion includes a playroom for her children where they can go nuts.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Kim and Kanye’s lavish home!