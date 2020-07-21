Take a Tour of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Second Wyoming Ranch

For the average person, owning a multimillion-dollar ranch in Wyoming would be a dream come true. For Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, however? Well, one property simply wasn’t enough. With that, the “I Love It” rapper purchased The Bighorn Mountain Ranch for a cool $15 million in November 2019.

Kanye’s extravagant buy came just weeks after he paid the same staggering amount for The Monster Lake Ranch in September 2019. We know what you might be thinking, “What’s the obsession with mountain life?” As it happens, Kim, Kanye, and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm thrive outside of the hustle and bustle of California.

“Kim sees a completely different side to her husband when they spend time in Wyoming as a family — he’s much calmer,” a source exclusively told Life & Style after Kanye’s ranch No. 1 purchase. “This wasn’t an impulse buy. Kanye waited until he found the perfect place. There are lots of farm animals roaming around. Saint and North are excited to horseback-ride!”

Considering North and Saint previously had some major sibling beef, we’re happy to hear that they’re bonding over some fun outdoor activities. Of course, Kim and Kanye’s relationship also greatly benefits from the getaway. “[They] realize there’s more to life than the glitz and glamour of Hollywood,” the insider continued, adding, “Plus, they get along a million times better when they’re away from the chaos of L.A.! Kanye finds it easier to concentrate on his music and art there.”

Unfortunately, Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, isn’t convinced Wyoming would be a good idea long term. “She told Kim and Kanye they’re crazy to move to Wyoming,” the source noted. “Kris is convinced Kim will be bored out of her mind!” As it stands, neither Kanye nor the SKIMS founder has mentioned a permanent relocation.

To be honest, we suspect the Kardashian West family will be A-OK wherever they settle down. In the meantime, we certainly have no problem fawning over their many properties. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim and Kanye’s second Wyoming ranch!