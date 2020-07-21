Everything You Need to Know About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids — Ages, Birthdays and More!

While Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are both extremely successful, the A-list couple always puts their kids first. Since getting together in 2012, the KKW Beauty mogul and “I Love It” rapper have welcomed daughter North West, son Saint West, daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West.

Following Psalm’s birth via surrogate in May 2019, longtime Kardashian bestie Jonathan Cheban said Kim and Kanye were “over-the-moon happy” with their family’s new addition.

“She’s always in baby bliss, she’s a robot,” the social media influencer gushed to Us Weekly at the time. “Those kids are so cute, you can’t not be. They’re the cutest kids in the world.”

Even so, it’s safe to say Kim and Kanye are done growing their brood. “I love my babies so much but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” the Skims founder explained during an August 2019 Q&A on Instagram.

“Kim and Kanye feel like their family is complete,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Kim carried her two eldest children but went the surrogacy route when it came to Chicago and Psalm. She used her last embryo with Psalm.”

Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star relies on a strict routine to keep her kiddos in line. “Everything is like super planned out,” Kim told sister Kylie Jenner in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”

Unfortunately, sometimes things can still get a bit out of control. During a February 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, Kim revealed her daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair and had to get stitches. Thankfully, the adorable toddler ended up being OK.

“Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it,” the proud parent mused.

