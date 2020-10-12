The Sweetest Kardashian-West Family Photos Through the Years

So many memories! Kim Kardashian, her husband, Kanye West, and their four beautiful children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — pose for a lot of family photos. That said, over the years, it’s gotten harder and harder for the KKW Beauty mogul to wrangle the whole gang in front of a camera.

In fact, for the Kardashian-West holiday card in December 2019, Kim actually had to have a professional photographer photoshop North into the final product. “It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

Because Kim is basically Supermom, she knew exactly how to handle the situation. “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you,'” the Skims founder recalled. “And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’”

As a result, Kim organized a photo shoot with just her and North, who was later edited into the original holiday card. “I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through trying to get — I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there,” Kim laughed. “The rest of us were there, but North … that was a lot. There’s always one!”

Understandably, Kim has admitted she’s done having more children … even if she feels baby fever every now and again. “I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the California native told Laura Wasser during a February episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

To see the sweetest Kardashian-West family photos through the years, scroll through the gallery below.