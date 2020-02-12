Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West be expanding their brood? It doesn’t seem likely because while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves the idea of being part of an even bigger family, she has a lot going on.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the 39-year-old told Laura Wasser during the February 11 episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim and Kanye already share North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, which can be a lot to deal with especially since Kim makes sure to focus on each of her kids. “That’s the thing,” she continued. “I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom, [Kris Jenner], is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day long.”

It doesn’t come as a total shocker that the KKW Beauty founder is done having children. In fact, in August 2019, she revealed she has her hands tied. “I love my babies so much, but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she said during an Instagram Q&A.

Besides, “Kim and Kanye feel like their family is complete,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May 2019. Though Kim is content with her four little ones, it doesn’t mean it’s easy. If anything, the brunette beauty is restless but she has figured out a way to balance her career, motherhood and anything else life throws at her.

“Everything is like super planned out,” she divulged in her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s YouTube video uploaded in January. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”