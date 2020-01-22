Long before Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian were famous, like everyone else, they crushed on other celebrities. In the 22-year-old’s latest YouTube video, which is a collab with Kim in which Kylie does her makeup, the pair of sisters revealed who they were crushing on all those years ago, and it might surprise you.

“Taylor Lautner,” Kylie said, answering a fan’s tweet on who her first “celeb crush” was. “Taylor Lautner was like Sharkboy, and he was so cute.” Kim then revealed hers. “Mine was Johnny Depp,” the 39-year-old said.

Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars share a 16-year-age gap, they share plenty in common. Not only are they super into beauty and fashion, but ever since becoming moms, they relate a lot more to each other. Kim has four kids — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 24 months, and Psalm West, 8 months — all of whom she shares with husband Kanye West. Meanwhile, Kylie has one daughter, Stormi Webster, with ex Travis Scott.

In the video, Kim divulged what her day is like with the kids. “Everything is like super planned out. I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”

From there, Kim asked Kylie if she sees herself having three more children. “I see myself for sure having four kids,” the self-made billionaire answered. “I just don’t know when. I don’t have the timeline to this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow; if I’m going to have four kids in the next seven years.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

While the beauty moguls are all about their own kids, they obviously adore being aunts to each other’s kids. When asked what her favorite thing about Stormi is, Kim said, “Honestly when she says ‘Yes.’ Like, it’s just so clear and cute,” adding that she also loves how easily she can bribe the 23-month-old.

On the other hand, Kylie adores how much Chicago loves taking photos. “I’m like, ‘You’re the cutest thing ever,'” she said about her niece. She really is!