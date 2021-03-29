Every Husband, Boyfriend and Hot Piece of Arm Candy to Come and Go in the Kardashian Family

The ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family have dated a lot of famous men since the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality stars have been romantically linked to athletes, rappers, models and tons of other A-listers. Guys like French Montana, Harry Styles, Nick Lachey and Tyga have all popped up in the famous family’s inner circle through the years. Take a walk down memory lane and look back at some of the most famous beaus (some of which became husbands!) of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Kylie may be one of the hottest names in Hollywood, but she’s definitely a relationship girl. Despite being the youngest sister, she’s had two long relationships in her life. First, she spent several years (on and off) with Tyga, before starting her family with rapper Travis Scott. While Kylie and Travis are currently parenting their little girl, Stormi Webster, as friends, she hasn’t been linked to anyone else and many fans hold out hope for a reconciliation.

The Kardashians certainly aren’t opposed to getting back with an ex if it feels right. Despite his multiple cheating scandals, Khloé reunited with Tristan Thompson in 2020 after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair shares daughter True Thompson, and his amazing bond with the tot definitely helped convince KoKo to give him one more chance. “Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot and, in the end, she caved,” a source told In Touch in July 2020. “He promised her he’s a changed man and she says she believes him.” Since then, the dad of one took a new job as a player for the Boston Celtics, and things seem to be going well despite the distance.

Kim’s relationship with Kanye West long seemed to be the strongest in the family, but things started to get more shaky in mid-2020 when the rapper went on a Twitter rant against his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In the tweets, he mentioned trying to divorce the makeup mogul. In early 2021, a source told In Touch “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Still, the Skims founder wants to “keep the peace” with her longtime beau, even if they choose to end their marriage. “Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” noted the source “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

Of course, there have been plenty of less-significant relationships in the Kar-Jenners’ lives. Keep scrolling to see the stud-filled list of all the men they’ve been linked to!