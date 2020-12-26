Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Superhero style? Kim Kardashian showed off her trim figure in a dress featuring a rippling green bodice for Christmas 2020 — and fans were quick to roast the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for her resemblance to Marvel’s famous hero, The Hulk.

First, the 40-year-old showed off the ‘fit in a snapshot with youngest sister Kylie Jenner, who rocked a glimmering red dress. “Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa,” Kim captioned the photo. A few hours later, she shared a series of solo shots focused on her couture garment.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!” Kim wrote. “A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate [with] just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday.”

The reality TV star’s followers flooded the comments section with jokes and comparisons about the gown. “Out here looking like The Hulk, but OK, Merry Christmas,” one user quipped, while another added, “Can’t wait for all the Hulk memes.” Another follower wrote, “She Hulk aesthetic.”

The fashion house responsible of Kim’s buzzworthy dress, Schiaparelli, gave more details about the haute couture look designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry. “[Kim Kardashian] wears a moulded six pack leather bodice and green silk velvet skirt,” the fashion guru captioned a set of images of the mother of four in the green outfit. “[And] oversized serpent pendant earrings.”

Clearly, the KKW Beauty founder was happy to have a reason to dress up despite the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve bash being canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the usual star-studded soiree, the reality TV family celebrated together at Kourtney Kardashian‘s home.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian announced via Twitter after a fan inquired about the annual event. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Good American founder added, “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire! COVID better be gone by next Christmas.”