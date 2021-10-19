“What do you mean? Are you serious?” she asked, telling cameras, “I’m just, like, totally shocked. I don’t know if Scott’s teasing me about getting married tomorrow or what.”

The following morning, the now mom of three — who shares kids Mason , Penelope and Reign with Scott — seemed to be on board. When she consulted her famous family, however, they weren’t pleased.

“No, Kourtney, come on,” mom Kris Jenner said, while sister Khloé Kardashian admitted she was “shocked.”

“They want to get married today. I am totally devastated,” the Kar-Jenner momager, 65, revealed in a confessional, before eventually talking them out of the idea.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Despite almost saying “I do” to the father of her kids, the reality TV babe is now happily engaged to Travis. Kourtney confirmed the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee on Sunday, October 17.

“Forever @travisbaker,” she captioned several photos of the gorgeous beach proposal.

The couple went Instagram official in February and have been spotted packing on the PDA all over social media since. Despite their whirlwind romance, Kourt’s family is 100 percent on board.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As for Scott? Well, he’s less than thrilled. The Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum found out about the news “on the internet” and is “reeling,” a source told In Touch.

The exes have had a tense relationship since Kourtney and Travis went public with their over-the-top affection.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015. Though Scott has had several high-profile relationships with Sofia Richie and Amelia Gray Hamlin, he is currently single.