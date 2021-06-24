Blink-182 Still Rocks! Photos of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge Then and Now

Icons! Blink-182 formed in 1992, and Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been rocking for decades. The musicians have changed a lot through the years, and photos of their transformations will have you feeling nostalgic.

As fans know, Travis wasn’t originally in the group. The band came together when Tom entered a high school Battle of the Bands competition outside of San Diego, where he met drummer Scott Raynor and musician Kerry Key.

Funny enough, Kerry’s girlfriend at the time was Anne Hoppus, who introduced her brother, Mark, to the crew. From there, Blink-182 was born. In 1995, they released their debut album, Cheshire Cat, and began their first national tour. Their second album, 1997’s Dude Ranch, went platinum with famous singles like “Dammit” and “Josie.”

Travis met the rest of the guys as the drummer for The Aquabats, who were on tour with Blink-182 in their early days. After Scott left the band in 1998, the California native joined full-time in July of that year. He reportedly learned the entire 20-song setlist in just 45 minutes.

The trio released Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and Blink-182 before announcing an “indefinite hiatus” in February 2005. The group reunited from 2009 to 2014 for reunion tours, but it was reportedly contentious between the members.

In 2015, Travis and Mark slammed Tom during an interview with Rolling Stone, pointing to him as the cause of their rocky split. “Every single thing that we’ve heard from his camp — from e-mails from his manager to our production team — was, ‘Tom is out indefinitely. For the foreseeable future, Tom is done,’” Mark said at the time about his former bandmate.

The guitarist added, “It’s hard to cover for someone who’s disrespectful and ungrateful … To say, ‘I didn’t quit the band’ is just not true. It’s disingenuous.”

Tom’s last performance with Blink-182 was in October 2014, and he has since been replaced by Alkaline Trio vocalist Matt Skiba. The new trio has been making new music for years and even released albums California and Nine.

