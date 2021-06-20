They’re With the Band! Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama Support Travis Barker at His Show With MGK

Band babes! Kourtney Kardashian supported boyfriend Travis Barker at his show with Machine Gun Kelly alongside his daughter, Alabama Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, sported a chic rocker look to her man’s gig. She wore a knit black and red striped oversized sweater with black combat boots and black sunglasses. She sat on the side of the stage with the Blink-182 rocker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, MGK’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, and her friend Addison Rae. The ladies snapped selfies, recorded video clips and rocked out while the guys showed off their skills.

Travis, 45, played drums while MGK, 31, performed songs off his hit album, Tickets to My Downfall, in celebration of the record going platinum. The outdoor rooftop concert took place on Saturday, June 19 in Venice Beach.

Kourtney and Trav, who started dating in late 2020, seem to be going strong ever since going public with their romance in February. They also aren’t afraid to show a little PDA and have been sharing steamy photos of the Poosh founder sitting in Travis’ lap in his Cadillac, sharing a passionate kiss in the recording studio and Kourtney straddling the Transplant rocker while playing a game of Connect Four.

While most teens would be grossed out by their parents getting affectionate, Alabama doesn’t seem to mind. She even gushed over her dad’s relationship with Kourtney in a comment on one of their kissing photos. “My favorite couple [red heart emoji],” she wrote.

Alabama’s approval of Kourtney also extends offline. An insider previously told Life & Style that Bama and her brother, Landon Barker, think Kourtney is “cool.”

“His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style. His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating,” the source revealed in February.

Kourt’s famous family also approves of her relationship with the Box Car Racer alum and a second insider revealed to Life & Style that the Kardashian-Jenners are sure that a proposal is “imminent” for the couple.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source gushed in April. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Keep scrolling below to see photos Alabama and Kourtney posted from Travis’ concert!