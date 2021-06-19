PDA for days! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker couldn’t keep their hands off one another while enjoying a sexy game of Connect Four on Friday, June 18.

In the photo originally posted to Travis’ Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, straddled her boyfriend’s lap while the pair lounged on a couch and contemplated their moves in the game. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, had the game’s upright board resting on his stomach between them as they played. Kourtney shared the picture to her own Instagram Stories and included a black heart emoji.

Travis Barker/Instagram

The snapshot comes just hours after the musician shared a set of photos of the Poosh founder sitting in his lap in his beloved Cadillac. Less than a day before these images were posted, Kourtney shared a set of two sexy snaps of the happy couple — who sparked romance rumors in January and went public less than a month later — making out while spending time at the recording studio.

The reality star and the former Aquabats member have been incredibly open about their blossoming romance since going Instagram official — and Kourtney’s famous family is totally on board with their bond. In fact, the KUWTK crew is convinced that a proposal from Travis is “imminent.”

“Marriage is almost certain,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

The pair have a packed summer ahead of them, as a separate insider revealed to Life & Style that the Meet the Barkers alum “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions” planned for himself and his ladylove. Plus, they will undoubtedly be jetting off to Kourt’s new multi-million dollar Palm Springs vacation property. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” the source added. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”