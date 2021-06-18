Steamy! Travis Barker shared sexy photos of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian sitting in his lap in his Cadillac on Friday, June 18.

“She likes riding with the top down,” the 45-year-old captioned the set of three sultry snapshots of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January. In the first photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was dressed in a black tube top and black leather flares. In the second pic, the 42-year-old sat on her boyfriends lap in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The Blink-182 drummer had his left hand wrapped around Kourt’s waist. The happy couple were all smiles as they were caught laughing in the final photo.

The PDA-filled images came less than a day after the reality star shared two photos of herself and the musician making out while in the recording studio. “My baby,” Travis commented on the post, to which Kourtney replied, “My baby.”

The former Aquabats member and the Poosh founder made their relationship Instagram official in February — and since then, things have gotten so serious between them, Kourtney’s family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent.”

“Marriage is almost certain … Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the source added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, the happy couple spent time at Kourtney’s new multi-million dollar Palm Springs getaway home with their kids — and it seems they will be enjoying a lot more trips there over the summer. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” a second insider previously told Life & Style. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”

Travis shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler while Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick.