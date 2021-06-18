She’s into it! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed that her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are her “favorite couple” on Thursday, June 17.

The 15-year-old left the sweet note in a comment on Instagram photos the 42-year-old posted of the couple’s steamy PDA. In the two snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrapped her legs around the 45-year-old’s waist while he held her under her butt as they kissed.

Instagram

Alabama and her older brother, Landon Barker, have been vocal about how much they like the Blink-182 rocker’s new ladylove, with whom he sparked romance rumors in January. Earlier this month, the blonde beauty shared a snapshot of Travis and Kourtney cuddled up alongside Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, to her Instagram Stories in support of the couple.

An insider previously told Life & Style that Travis’ son, 17, and daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, think Kourtney is “cool.” The source added, “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style.”

Landon has also given the neighbors-turned-lovers his seal of approval since they went public with their romance in February just after their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. In April, the “Holiday” artist called the dynamic duo “true love” in an Instagram comment on one of their PDA pics.

As for Kourtney, her famous family is convinced that a proposal from the former Aquabats member is “imminent” amid their blossoming romance. “Marriage is almost certain … Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

It seems Travis and his kids will be spending a lot of time with Kourt and her three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — this summer. The crew will probably end up having a few staycations at the Poosh founder’s new multi-million dollar Palm Springs house. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” a second source previously revealed to Life & Style. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”