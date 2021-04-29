High praise! Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, revealed he thinks his dad and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship is “true love” on Wednesday, April 28.

In response to a set of steamy Instagram photos the 45-year-old shared from the couple’s recent Utah trip, the 17-year-old commented, “True love,” with two red heart emojis. The drummer shares Landon and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shares three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

Instagram

The longtime neighbors-turned-lovers’ bond has strengthened immensely since they went public with their relationship in February — so much so that a proposal appears to be “imminent,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Marriage is almost certain.”

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source revealed of the Poosh founder. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The reality star and the Blink-182 rocker sparked romance rumors in late January when they spent time at the 65-year-old’s Palm Springs vacation home together. Since making their relationship Instagram official less than a month later, they have been spotted packing on the PDA amid regular nights out in Los Angeles, going on intimate vacations and exchanging flirty NSFW comments and posts on social media.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” the insider added. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”

The only potential factor that “worries” Kourtney’s mom is that the pair may decide to secretly “elope,” the source noted. However, her loved ones are eagerly “waiting for that call” when Travis pops the question.

It seems everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner circle is on board with the dynamic duo’s love-filled union. “Can we start wedding planning yet?” KKW Brands chief marketing officer and longtime family friend Tracy Romulus asked via Instagram in response to PDA-filled snapshots from the Utah getaway on Tuesday, April 27. “You guys are the cutest.”