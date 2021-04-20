A fun getaway! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a romantic trip to Laguna Beach, California, on Monday, April 19, to celebrate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s birthday.

The couple cozied up in the Southern California beach town after Kourtney rang in her 42nd birthday on April 18. The Poosh founder documented waking up before 7 a.m. on her Instagram Story in a room with a view of the ocean. She and Travis, 45, later posted a plane carrying a banner that read, “Happy Birthday Kourtney,” flying over the beach.

Travis has been gushing over Kourtney for days amid her birthday celebration. “I F—KING LOVE YOU!” he captioned a set of five sexy Instagram photos of the couple kissing and cuddling. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

In addition to exploring the town during their mini-vacation, the duo enjoyed an amazing dinner at Crossroads Kitchen, an upscale vegan restaurant. Although the spaghetti carbonara and tagliatelle Bolognese appeared to be chock-full of meat, eggs and butter, the restaurant uses mushrooms, eggplant and more to substitute the decadent ingredients.

Kourtney has been gluten and dairy-free for years but has seemingly been joining her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in following a vegan diet.

The Blink-182 drummer has been vegan since surviving a plane crash in 2008.

“I love vegan pizza, I’ll also have vegan sushi, Vietnamese vegan food, a dear friend of mine owns this spot called Au Lac which is just so good,” Travis told GQ about his favorite foods. “The other day we got Craig’s Vegan ice cream, so whenever that’s in the freezer it’s definitely tempting … On that note, I’ve come to learn that if you don’t want to eat that stuff, you just don’t keep it in the house. That’s it. Some days, my dessert will just be a spoonful of almond butter.”

Kourtney has been having a blast with her man over the months. The pair have been heating up fast since sparking dating speculation in January.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style about the reality babe’s romance with the musician. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

