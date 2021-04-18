How Kourtney Kardashian Is Celebrating Her 42nd Birthday With Boyfriend Travis Barker, Her Kids and Family

Birthday babe! Kourtney Kardashian turned 42 years old on Sunday, April 18 — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was showered with love from her family, kids and boyfriend Travis Barker. The E! personality documented her celebrations throughout the weekend via her Instagram Stories.

The first special moment the Poosh founder shared was a homemade card from her only daughter, 8-year-old Penelope, one day prior to her actual birthday. “Happy birthday, I love you so much. Love, Penelope,” read the sweet message written in red marker, which sat next to several stems of white flowers.

The proud mom — Kourtney also shares 11-year-old son Mason and 6-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick — then shared a stunning large floral display from Travis, 45. “Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers,” the reality star captioned a snapshot of the massive arrangement the 45-year-old gave her, which appeared to be on view in her foyer. “My entire house smells yummy.”

That evening, Kourtney and Travis — who sparked dating rumors in January before going public with their relationship less than a month later — enjoyed a romantic dinner date to celebrate. The musician shared a photo of the couple’s dessert, which was presented on a plate that read, “Happy birthday, Kourtney!”

Following the lavish meal, the lovebirds appeared to enjoy a drive together before parking in an undisclosed location to stargaze in their car.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling and the Blink-182 rocker were longtime friends and neighbors before their relationship blossomed into a romance. Since becoming an item, the pair have been spotted packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles and enjoying trips with their kids — the drummer shares two children, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style about how the KUWTK alum’s new love has changed her. A second source said, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of how Kourtney is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her boyfriend, kids and family!