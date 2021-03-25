Going strong! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker‘s relationship “went from zero to 60 probably so much faster than it would have had not been a pandemic,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “There’s only so much they can do, so they spend a lot of time at dinners just the two of them or at each other’s homes.”

The Poosh.com founder, 41, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, first sparked dating rumors in January 2021. A month later, they became Instagram official. “Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” adds the insider.

Prior to settling down with Travis, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a handful of public relationships, most notably with Scott Disick. The A-list couple dated from 2006 to 2015 and share children Mason, Penelope and Reign. “With Scott, it was always hot and cold, and she loved him, but it was dramatic,” the source says. “With Travis, there’s zero drama.”

When they aren’t hanging out at home or grabbing a meal, Kourtney and the Grammy Award-nominee, who shares children Landon and Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler, “spend a lot of time in Palm Springs” at Kris Jenner‘s house, notes the insider. “Travis also doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident. So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.”

In 2008, Travis was in a horrific plane crash that left four people dead. The accident also left him with severe burns to 65 percent of his body and he had to undergo 27 surgeries and skin grafts.

“After my accident, I was four months in a hospital being fed morphine every day,” Travis recalled during a 2019 interview with “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “When I was in the hospital, I was on so many drugs I didn’t even know my two friends had passed away. I didn’t know the pilots had passed away. I didn’t remember anything.”

Since then, Travis has made some dramatic lifestyle changes, including going vegan. In March 2021, Kourtney shared a photo to her Instagram Story and wrote “still vegan,” so it looks like the E! personality is following in her beau’s footsteps.

On March 22, Travis shared a handwritten note from Kourtney that read, “I love you.” Despite the major milestone, the California native “is in no rush” to get married, a separate source revealed to Life & Style. “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”