Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker have been enjoying a snowy ski trip in Utah with their families — and the photos from the trip show how well the couple’s kids are bonding.

On Saturday, April 3, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, shared a photo of herself, stepsister Atiana De La Hoya and Kourtney, 41, sitting on Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the wintery woods. The same day, Travis’ son, Landon Barker, posted a photo of himself and the Poosh founder’s youngest son, Reign. Alabama, 15, also shared a photo with Reign the day prior, but deleted the post.

Over the last few days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos with her 6-year-old child — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — while the Blink-182 rocker shared a video of himself snowboarding for the first time. The musician also shared a snapshot of a large bus, which appears to be how the group made their way from California to Deer Valley, a ski resort in Park City, Utah.

The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. Since then, they have been spotted packing on the PDA at different spots throughout Los Angeles while on dinner and lunch dates. The pair were also photographed cuddling up to one another during a UFC match in Las Vegas in March.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the twosome’s flourishing romance. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Just days before the Utah trip, the reality star gushed via Instagram about how great her life has been lately — so it’s clear she is on cloud nine with her new relationship. “‘Be thankful for closed doors, bad vibes and stuff that falls apart. It’ll protect you from things not meant for you.’ I saw this quote on @poosh this morning and I am feeling so grateful today for this life, for every experience and moment and all of God’s blessings,” Kourtney wrote on March 30. “That’s all, bye. Hope everyone has a good day.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ ski trip with their families!