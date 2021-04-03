Blended family vibes! Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable now-deleted photo of her son Reign and boyfriend Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama, on Friday, April 2.

In the snapshot originally posted to the 15-year-old’s Instagram feed, Alabama was giving the 6-year-old a piggyback ride while at the top of a snowy mountain while the group was skiing amid their wintery Utah trip. Kourtney, 41, shared the photo to her Instagram Stories before Alabama deleted the post.

One day prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called the Blink-182 rocker, 45, her boyfriend publicly for the first time during a family TikTok video the group filmed while sitting around a campfire. The adorable clip was posted to Alabama’s popular TikTok account.

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama and Reign are enjoying the slopes at Deer Valley, a ski resort in Park City, Utah, along with Kourtney’s 8-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Travis’ other two children, 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and 17-year-old son Landon. The Poosh founder shares her three kids — including 11-year-old son Mason, who didn’t seem to be present on the trip — with ex Scott Disick, while the musician shares his two youngest with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Shanna, 46, is also a mother to Atiana, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock; ABC/Shutterstock

Two days before the trip, the reality star gushed about how great her life was going on Tuesday, March 30. “‘Be thankful for closed doors, bad vibes and stuff that falls apart. It’ll protect you from things not meant for you.’ I saw this quote on @poosh this morning and I am feeling so grateful today for this life, for every experience and moment and all of God’s blessings,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram at the time. “That’s all, bye. Hope everyone has a good day.”

The neighbors-turned-lovers sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. Since then, they have been photographed packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles following lunch and dinner dates, both one-on-one and with their kids.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the dynamic duo’s newfound romance. A second source revealed, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”