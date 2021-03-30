She’s thriving! Kourtney Kardashian shared a heartfelt post on Instagram amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

“‘Be thankful for closed doors, bad vibes and stuff that falls apart. It’ll protect you from things not meant for you.’ I saw this quote on @poosh this morning and I am feeling so grateful today for this life, for every experience and moment and all of God’s blessings,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned two cute selfies on Tuesday, March 30. “That’s all, bye. Hope everyone has a good day.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Although Travis, 45, didn’t comment on the photos, the Blink-182 drummer did “like” them. Clearly, he’s ~keeping up~ with his girlfriend’s page. Kourtney and Travis first sparked dating rumors in January 2021. Fast forward to February, and the pair went Instagram official.

Since then, the Grammy Award-nominee and E! personality have been packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles — and more recently, Las Vegas. However, Kourtney “is in no rush” to get married, a source exclusively told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Thankfully, Travis and Kourtney live very similar lifestyles. The Poosh.com founder shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the music producer shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In early March 2020, Travis opened up about his relationship with Kourtney for the first time during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. When asked if he prefers to date women with or without children, he had the most sincere response!

“I’ve done both up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” Travis recalled. “Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

It sounds like Kourtney has found The One!