Couple goals for real! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted showing major PDA while rocking matching outfits at a UFC match in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 27.

In photos and videos posted by ESPN and UFC Australia and New Zealand, the Blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat together in their own booth amid the socially distanced crowd, which included Travis’ pal Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox. Travis, 45, and the Poosh founder, 41, wore matching shiny leather jackets as they enjoyed lollipops together in the Twitter footage. The musician even rested his hand on Kourtney’s thigh in the clip, while in the Instagram snapshot, he was reaching for her hand.

ESPN

After the UFC fight, the two couples were spotted at hotspot The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan. Megan, 34, and Kourtney looked on as MGK and Travis hopped on stage for an impromptu performance of Blink-182’s hit “All the Small Things.” The couples then headed back off the strip to Casino Red Rock.

Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails

Travis and Kourtney — who went Instagram official with their relationship just two days following their first Valentine’s Day as a couple — have been spending a ton of time together lately. They have been spotted on several dates in Los Angeles over the last two weeks. Most recently, Kourt and Travis were photographed cuddled up to one another while walking back to their car after a lunch date on Friday, March 26.

The Transplants member even got a tattoo just one day prior that seemed to have a connection to his new lady love. Travis tattooed the phrase “You’re So Cool” from Quentin Tarantino‘s True Romance onto his own thigh — an expression they have been commenting to each other on social media since early this year.

This is the second destination date the couple has been on since they sparked romance rumors during a trip to Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs vacation home in January — which has become their favorite place to spend time together. “Travis doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident,” an insider previously told Life & Style, mentioning the horrifying plane crash Travis survived in 2008. “So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.”

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” the source gushed over the twosome’s blooming romance, while a second insider previously revealed, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”