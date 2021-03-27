Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker Cozy Up to Each Other After Lunch Date in L.A.

The love is real! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted cozying up to one another following a lunch date in Los Angeles on Friday, March 26.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, the 45-year-old musician wrapped his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulders as the pair walked to her car. Travis rocked a red T-shirt that read “Don’t Trust Anyone” and black jeans while Kourtney, 41, wore a black sweater and black pants. They each wore black face masks.

The new couple — who made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together — were photographed on a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu the night prior. The Poosh founder even brought her youngest son, Reign Disick, with them to the celebrity hotspot for a meal.

In addition to the 6-year-old, the reality star is also mother to 11-year-old son Mason and 8-year-old daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

David Fisher/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style of the dynamic duo’s blossoming romance. “With Scott, it was always hot and cold, and she loved him, but it was dramatic. With Travis, there’s zero drama.”

The neighbors-turned-lovers first sparked romance rumors while hanging out at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home together in January 2021. As it turns out, the scenic California town has become a special destination in their relationship. “Travis doesn’t fly much, if at all, since his accident,” the source added. “So, Palm Springs is the perfect drive for them.” In 2008, the punk rocker survived a devastating plane crash that killed four people.

Things seem to be moving swiftly for the twosome. On March 22, Travis shared an Instagram Story snapshot of a note Kourtney wrote him — and it was signed “I love you.” Despite the weighty declaration, the mother of three “is in no rush” to walk down the aisle, a second source told Life & Style. “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”