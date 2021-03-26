So cute! Kourtney Kardashian brought her youngest son, Reign Disick, on date night with boyfriend Travis Barker. The sweet trio was photographed leaving celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu on Thursday, March 25.

The Poosh.com founder, 41, looked chic in brown leather slacks with a matching trench coat, a sheer white T-shirt and snakeskin heels, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, rocked all black and a backwards hat. As for Reign, 6, who Kourtney shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the grade-schooler wore a wine-colored velour sweatsuit and mock varsity jacket.

Kourtney and Travis, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, first sparked dating rumors in January 2021. Shortly after Valentine’s Day, the A-list pair went Instagram official. Since then, they’ve been packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles — and from the looks of it, getting pretty serious!

That said, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “is in no rush” to get married, a source previously told Life & Style. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Kourtney’s relationship with Travis is “the most normal she’s ever been in,” the insider added. “There’s no jealousy or petty behavior.” Prior to settling down with the Grammy Award-nominee, Kourtney had a handful of public romances — including with Scott from 2006 to 2015. The E! personalities also share son Mason and daughter Penelope.

In early March 2021, the Travis opened up about his relationship with Kourtney for the first time during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. When asked if her prefers to date women with or without children, he had the most since answer!

“I’ve done both up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'” Travis explained. “Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

