Set in ink? Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, got his latest tattoo in honor of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Here’s what we know about the True Romance piece and its meaning.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared a video of himself tattooing the phrase “You’re so cool!” on his own thigh on Friday, March 26. Fans immediately flocked to the comments section, assuming the 41-year-old had written out the tattoo for him. “You definitely have to marry her now after 2 tattoos,” one fan gushed — referencing an Audrey Hepburn tattoo Travis got in December 2020, which is the same image of the legendary actress that Kourtney has hanging in her home — while another added, “Next to the Audrey! You’re in love sir.”

A few hours later, he shared a second post that gave more context to the new ink. “I like you, Clarence. Always have. Always will,” the musician captioned a set of photos and videos of the moment he tattooed himself. He also included two screenshots from the Quentin Tarantino film True Romance, which follows the story of the aforementioned Clarence and his girlfriend, Alabama, for whom Travis’ 15-year-old daughter is named.

Additionally, it seems the tattoo is not in Kourt’s handwriting. The penmanship just doesn’t match based on previous love notes she wrote for Travis that the Famous Stars and Straps founder has shared on his Instagram Stories. The screenshot of the quote that Travis posted to his feed is from a scene in the film where Alabama, played by Patricia Arquette, writes it on a hotel napkin.

However, it does appear that the 1993 crime drama has a special meaning to the happy couple, who made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together. In early January, the Poosh founder shared several screenshots of the two main characters kissing on her Instagram feed. Travis commented “You’re so cool!” on the post.

The twosome sparked romance rumors later that month after spending time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home and things have been heating up ever since. “Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style, while a second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”