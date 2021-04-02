Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker Her Boyfriend for the 1st Time on Family Trip With Their Kids

The love is real! Kourtney Kardashian called Travis Barker her boyfriend for the first time in a fun family TikTok video posted to Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker‘s account on Thursday, April 1.

In the clip, the group — which included Travis’ other children, 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and 17-year-old son Landon, and two of Kourtney’s kids, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — played a game in which they each told the camera they were “passing the phone to” and then said a phrase that described the next person in the rotation.

“I’m passing the phone to … my boyfriend,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, said when it was her turn to pass the phone to the Blink-182 rocker, 45. The happy couple appears to be on a ski trip with their children but their exact location is unclear.

Days earlier, the Poosh founder and the musician enjoyed some quality time with Alabama, 15, while playing on a huge inflatable slide. Both Alabama and Travis shared photos and videos from the hangout on their respective Instagram Stories on March 30.

Photographer Group/MEGA

Kourtney gushed about how “grateful” she was “for this life” the same day. “‘Be thankful for closed doors, bad vibes and stuff that falls apart. It’ll protect you from things not meant for you.’ I saw this quote on @poosh this morning and I am feeling so grateful today for this life, for every experience and moment and all of God’s blessings,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “That’s all, bye. Hope everyone has a good day.”

The reality star and the drummer sparked romance rumors while in Palm Springs, California, in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later, just days after spending their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. They have since been spotted packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles while enjoying lunch and dinner dates.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously gushed to Life & Style about the couple’s blossoming romance, while a second source dished, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”