Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their love to the desert! The couple hit up the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 13.

For their first stop of the night, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, watched Bleachers’ set from behind the stage. Jack Antonoff, who is one of Taylor’s longtime friends and collaborators, is the band’s frontman. Then, they took a spot in the crowd for Ice Spice’s performance. The rapper gave Taylor a shout-out from the stage before singing her remix of “Karma” during the show.

Although they were seemingly standing in a VIP section of the crowd, the A-list duo was surrounded by thousands of other concertgoers. The NFL star stood behind his girlfriend as they danced along to the music and their PDA was captured in various videos that are now circulating on social media.

Fans also noticed that the backwards hat the pop star was rocking promoted Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. She completed her festival look with a miniskirt, leather jacket and crossbody bag. Meanwhile, Travis wore a Happy Gilmore hat, sunglasses, white T-shirt, striped pants and bandana around his neck.

The duo’s Coachella outing comes as they’ve been spending time on the west coast in recent weeks. One day before they traveled to the desert, they had a date night at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood. Photos showed the lovebirds holding hands as they exited the establishment.

With Travis in the football offseason and Taylor on hiatus from the Eras tour, they’ve gotten to have uninterrupted time in each other’s company since the beginning of March. “[They’re] testing the waters of living together under one roof,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “It seems to be going very smoothly.”

On April 19, Taylor will release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, before heading back out on the road for the European leg of her tour in May. The Kansas City Chiefs star has already confirmed that he’ll be joining her overseas when he can. “You know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

Based on what Taylor has teased about the highly-anticipated album so far, fans are convinced that it’s going to be about her 2023 breakup from Joe Alwyn. The exes dated for more than six years before calling it quits. The “Blank Space” hitmaker has hinted that the record will explore the five stages of grief. Plus, she’s shared some heartbreaking possible lyrics from the album, including, “You don’t get to tell me about sad,” and “I love you, it’s ruining my life.”

However, despite the subject matter, Travis has already said that he’s a fan of TTPD. “I have heard some of it, yes. And it’s unbelievable,” he gushed in February. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”