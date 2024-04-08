Taylor Swift is hyping up her fans with playlists before the release of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Grammy-winning artist released a handful of playlists via Apple Music on April 5 which include songs about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion,” Taylor, 34, said in audio included in the “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life” playlist, the same title as a single in her new album, which fans will be able to listen to on April 19.

Taylor’s playlists reflect the five stages of grief and “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life” symbolized “denial.”

The pop star’s most upbeat hits like “Betty,” “Bejeweled,” “Lavender Haze,” “Lover,” “Style” and “Sweet Nothing,” are included in the musical capsule. Joe, 33, happened to cowrite two of the songs, “Betty” and “Sweet Nothing.”

Taylor may be dating NFL superstar Travis Kelce now, but fans thought she and Joe were once endgame. The “Shake It Off” singer and English actor called it quits in April 2023 after six years together. Much like their relationship, the pair kept the details of their split very private. That being said, fans were shocked when Taylor announced her upcoming album at the Grammys in February 2024 – since The Tortured Poets Department ​was a similar name to that of Joe’s group chat with his buddies.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Taylor said during her acceptance speech after winning Best Pop Vocal Album. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Days later, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Joe was “bracing himself” for his ex’s upcoming album.

“It’s safe to say that Joe is bracing himself for a lot of questions. No one is safe. Joe should be worried about what she reveals,” the insider revealed to Life & Style.