Joe Alwyn knows he will be the topic of conversation when his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift releases her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“It’s safe to say that Joe is bracing himself for a lot of questions. No one is safe,” a source close to Taylor, 34, exclusively tells Life & Style on Tuesday, February 6. “Joe should be worried about what she reveals.”

The “Lover” singer dated Joe, 32, for more than six years before they called it quits in April 2023. While both Taylor and Joe have remained relatively quiet about their split, fans are expecting her to drop major bombshells about their romance on the new album.

Taylor announced her latest album while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Shortly after Taylor announced the exciting news, several of her fans rushed to social media to wonder if the album title is a reference to Joe. Social media users quickly uncovered an interview that Joe did in December 2022 with Paul Mescal for Variety’s Actors on Actors segment, in which they discussed a group chat they had called “The Tortured Man Club.”

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” the Conversations With Friends star admitted in the interview. Paul, 28, agreed as he chimed in, “No. I feel like we’re less tortured now.”

In addition to Joe and Paul, the group chat also included Andrew Scott.

Not much is known about what led to Taylor and Joe’s split, though her friend and producer Jack Antonoff revealed that the “Don’t Blame Me” singer penned the song “You’re Losing Me,” which seemingly recalls the end of her relationship with Joe, in December 2021. Following the revelation, fans speculated that the former couple had been having issues for a significant amount of time before their split was announced.

Following the end of her romance with Joe, Taylor had a brief fling with Matty Healy before she confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce in September 2023. The couple is still going strong, and another source exclusively told Life & Style that she is “telling friends that this is the happiest she has been in a very long time.”

“She feels like this is her first fun, normal, healthy relationship,” the insider continued. “This is what Taylor has waited for. She is totally in love with Travis and has told friends he’s the one.”

The source added that the “Death By a Thousand Cuts” singer loves that Travis, 34, “makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together,” sharing that “gestures like that mean the world to her.”

Not only does the Kansas City Chiefs player put effort into their relationship, but the couple has built a foundation based on mutual respect for their careers. “Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the insider explained. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”