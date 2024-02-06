Fans who have been hoping Travis Kelce gets down on one knee and proposes to girlfriend Taylor Swift if he wins the Super Bowl are in for a letdown.

“Is there going to be another ring for you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win on Sunday?” a reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, at a media availability in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5.

“I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now,” Travis replied with a sly smile, referencing his possible third Super Bowl ring in four years.

Some Swifites were hoping for the ultimate romantic gesture to happen between the couple at the big game. Taylor, 34, is likely flying to Las Vegas immediately after wrapping the final night of her Eras tour stop in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, February 10, just to see Travis play the following day.

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship on January 28, Taylor made her way onto the field amid the team’s celebrations. The pair shared several romantic moments that fans went wild over.

The NFL cameras were able to capture an interaction which was shared in a TikTok video the day after the game. Travis and Taylor met up on the field and he told her, “Tay, I’m going to go enjoy with the guys,” before seeming to say, “I love you.” The couple then shared a passionate embrace and he appeared to gush, “I love you so much it’s not even funny.”

In return, Taylor seemed to tell ​Travis, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever.” As he walked away, visible tears of emotion welled up in Travis’ eyes.

Travis ​was later heard calling Taylor “sweetie” and she appeared to tell him, “I love you,” in another video moment after the big win.

The power couple’s relationship has progressed quickly and publicly ever since Taylor first appeared in the stands at a Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. The “Karma” singer was seated with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and wildly cheered on the athlete when he scored a touchdown.

It came less than two months after Travis revealed on a July 26, 2023, episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he tried and failed to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City Eras tour stop.

The 14-time Grammy winner later shared ​that that’s when the seeds of their relationship were planted.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said in a December 6, 2023, cover interview after being named TIME’s Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Taylor added, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

The “Willow” singer continued to attend Travis’ games throughout the regular season and playoffs and revealed why she was so comfortable being open about their romance.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she explained. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”