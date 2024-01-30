Travis Kelce appeared to profess his love for Taylor Swift as the pair met up on the field following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, which secured the team a spot in the Super Bowl.

The NFL shared a TikTok video on Monday, January 29, of Travis, 34, approaching Taylor, 34, and ​telling her, “Tay, I’m going to go enjoy with the guys,” before seeming to say, “I love you.” The couple then embraced tightly and he appeared to gush, “I love you so much it’s not even funny.”

In return, Taylor seemed to tell ​Travis, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever,” as the audio was isolated away from the noise around the pair. As he walked away, small tears of joy welled up in Travis’ eyes.

The NFL captioned the video, “What a moment for Travis and Taylor,” and fans went wild for the interaction in the comments.

“THAT WAS AN I LOVE YOU WHAT,” one person wrote while another added, “Legit crying right now. Miss Americana and the Football Prince.”

Others were thrilled at what a gentleman Travis was to Taylor amid his big moment. “He’s checking in, making sure she knows what he’s doing, and then expressing his love. Respect and kisses. Doesn’t get any better than that,” one fan pointed out, while another wrote, “In the middle of all that and he checks in with her to let her know he’s leaving?! So small, but so damn respectful! That is love!”

“I honestly have never been so happy for two people I don’t know personally ever in my life,” one person cheered, as another noted, “So wholesome and heartwarming to see two people who have worked SO HARD, find love and emotional safety.”

Fans already got a glimpse of Taylor seeming to tell Travis the “L” word in video shared on X following the game. “What’s up sweetie?” the Ohio native said to his girlfriend after she appeared to tell him she loved him and added, “I’ve never seen anything like that. That was insane, I can’t believe it,” about his big win.

Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023, shortly after he revealed on the July 30 episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he tried and failed to give the “Karma” singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

The Grammy winner was so charmed by his admission that their romance began ​soon after.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other,” Taylor told TIME in December 2023 when she was named Person of the Year.

Fans first found out about the relationship when Taylor appeared at a September 24, 2023, Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears and sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she told the publication.