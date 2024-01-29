taylor swift wears travis hat celebrates with his family

What’s his is hers! After celebrating Travis Kelce’s AFC Championship win on the field, Taylor Swift returned to her suite at M&T Bank Stadium while wearing the NFL star’s hat.

As the Kansas City Chiefs debriefed in the locker room, Taylor, 34, kept the celebrations going with her friends and Travis’ loved ones. Keleigh Teller, who attended the AFC Championship with the pop star, shared photos from the postgame celebrations on her Instagram Story. In one shot, the ladies posed together while Taylor repped her man by rocking the hat he received after his big win.

Taylor also posed for a photo with Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, was also in attendance and appeared in a group shot with Taylor, Keleigh, 31, and Cara Delevingne.

keleighteller/Instagram

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to earn their spot in the Super Bowl. After the game, Taylor joined Donna, 71, on the field to celebrate with Travis, 34. The lovebirds embraced and shared several kisses in the midst of a massive crowd. The “Anti-Hero” singer also watched with admiration as Travis made a brief speech.

On February 11, the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. While Taylor has a concert in Tokyo, Japan on February 10, fans are expecting her to make the trek back to Las Vegas for the big game. She will also be in attendance at the Grammy Awards on February 4 before she heads back out on tour.

keleighteller/Instagram

Travis’ football season will come to an end after the Super Bowl, which means his schedule will be freed up as Taylor embarks on the international run of her Eras tour. After Japan, she heads to Australia and Singapore. The tour will take a break for the second half of March and all of April before picking back up in Paris in May.

Since Taylor and Travis went public with their relationship in September 2023, the Eras tour has mostly been on hiatus. However, the professional athlete flew to Argentina to catch one of Taylor’s shows during a bye weekend from football on November 11, 2023.

The couple’s relationship began after Travis attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and revealed on his podcast that he wished he’d gotten to give Taylor his phone number at the show.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor revealed in a December 2023 interview. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game [in September 2023], we were a couple.”