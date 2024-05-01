Return to sender! Travis Kelce revealed that he had to stop having mail delivered to his house after fans got ahold of his address and sent him an excessive amount of packages amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,” Travis, 34, told brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of their “New Heights” podcast as the two discussed spring cleaning. “So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house.”

Though Jason, 36, admitted that “there’s some stuff that comes and it’s pretty cool,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t want any of it anymore.

“Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender,” he added. “So anybody that’s just sending random s–t to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”

Travis’ revelation about his mail comes months after his brother shared that the football player had to move houses due to security concerns as his relationship with Taylor, 34, gained popularity. They started dating in July 2023 but kept their romance a secret until that September.

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house,” Jason said on the February 12 episode of “The Big Podcast With Shaq.” “I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Travis purchased his $6 million Kansas City, Missouri, mansion in October 2023. The home, which spans more than 16,000 square feet, includes six bedrooms and six baths, while the property comes with a waterfall, a swimming pool and a mini golf course. Sources told TMZ at the time that the Kansas City Chiefs star decided to move because his previous home was “too accessible” after his romance with the pop star went public.

Though Jason and Travis both know what it’s like to be famous as two NFL stars, the Philadelphia Eagles alum admitted on Shaq’s podcast, “The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

Still, the new level of fame and added security concerns haven’t scared Travis away. In fact, he doesn’t seem like he’ll be going anywhere anytime soon. A source exclusively told Life & Style in April that during the couple’s private getaway in the Bahamas, he “told Taylor he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her, and she told him she feels the same.”

​​“It wasn’t an official proposal, but they’re committed to each other, and they spent the weekend celebrating in paradise,” the insider added.