Travis Kelce reached a new level of fame when he began dating Taylor Swift.. While he has embraced the new attention, the professional athlete also had to make some major lifestyle changes and moved due to security concerns.

Jason Kelce reflected on his family’s new fame while appearing on the Monday, February, 12, episode of “The Big Podcast With Shaq,” admitting that they have all experienced “drawbacks” amid the situation. However, Jason, 36, said Travis, 34, “knows more” about the sacrifices made than anyone else.

“[Travis] had to completely move out of his house. People were just staying by his house,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete shared. “I mean [for] safety reasons, [he had to move.] And the first day he moved into the new house … [in] a gated community, somebody knocks on the back window of the house.”

Jason added that he and Travis are “still learning” how to navigate the new attention they are now receiving. “Listen, we’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level,” the father of three said. “It’s just an added level, a new demographic that wasn’t there before.”

Travis and Taylor, 34, first sparked dating rumors when he recalled trying to ask her out while attending her Eras tour in July 2023. After he shared the story on his “New Heights” podcast, Taylor quickly heard about his attempt and the pair connected. She then confirmed their romance by attending her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

While they initially kept their romance out of the spotlight, both Taylor and Travis slowly started discussing their relationship in interviews.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them …. I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he said while speaking to WSJ Magazine in November 2023. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Taylor said she wouldn’t stop attending games despite the backlash she received while watching from a suite. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” the “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer told TIME in December 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Taylor kept the promise and supported Travis at his games leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The couple even packed on the PDA while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers on the field.