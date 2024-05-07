Jessica Biel revealed that she went to drastic lengths by bathing in 20 pounds of epsom salt to prepare for the Met Gala.

Prior to attending the event on Monday, May 6, Jessica, 42, took to TikTok to share a video of herself preparing to take a bath in a tub full of epsom salt.

“I know some people like the party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things. And I have total respect for that,” she began in the clip, which captured her wearing a white robe as water was heard running in the background. “This is what I do to get ready for the Met Ball.”

While pouring the bags of salt into the water, Jessica explained that the water temperature needed to be “as hot as you can take it.” She added that she was going to soak in the water for 30 minutes the night before the annual event, while she would complete the process by drinking tons of water and going to bed early.

“While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking,” the Candy actress captioned the clip.

Shortly after Jessica shared the video breaking down her preparation process, several fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the bath.

“How are you able to MOVE?!?! And get out of the tub with all that salt. I would be jello,” one person commented. Another social media user chimed in, “The way she didn’t explain the benefits of using that much is a crime.”

While Jessica didn’t reveal her exact motivations for taking the bath, the America’s Sea Salt Company website explained that epsom salt baths help with “relaxation, easing stress, relieve muscle pain and cramps” and relieving “constipation.”

After she relaxed in the bath, Jessica stunned while walking the red carpet in a bright pink gown that was adorned with decorative pink petals. The Hitchcock actress opted to walk the carpet by herself, as husband Justin Timberlake was in San Jose, California, performing a show on his Forget Tomorrow world tour.

Courtesy of Jessica Biel/TikTok

The couple – who tied the knot in 2012 – have been the subject of split rumors in recent years, while an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Justin’s tour might escalate problems in their relationship.

“It’ll be hard on them,” the source told Life & Style in March, noting that Justin, 43, won’t be around his family much. “Jessica and the boys [sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3,] will visit Justin as much as they can, though.”