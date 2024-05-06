kardashian jenner family at the 2024 met gala photos

Kardashian and Jenner Family at the 2024 Met Gala: Photos of Their Looks on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian and Jenner family! Several of the famous family members hit the red carpet for the star-studded event on Monday, May 6.

The KarJenner ladies nailed the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme with their looks inspired by the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner have all been Met Gala staples for years, while Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian made their only appearances at the event in 2022. Although the women tend to represent different designers at the event, they always make sure to meet up and take red carpet photos together.