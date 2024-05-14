While several of the dresses had price tags under four digits, others cost quite a bit of money.
Meghan changed outfits several times per day, leading to the eye-watering sum for the eight looks, as seen in photos.
Day 1: Heidi Merrick ‘Windsor’ Dress
Meghan wore the backless peach maxi dress to visit a school with Prince Harry. While the dress was from Heidi’s 2018 collection and cost $671 in black and creme 2024 versions, Meghan’s color was added to the designer’s website shortly after the duchess was photographed in it with a new price of $1,350.
Day 1: White Altuzarra Trouser Suit
The former Suits star chose this white pantsuit to meet with the Chief of Defense Staff of Nigeria at the defense headquarters in Abuja on May 10. It cost $2,266.
Day 2: Johanna Ortiz Sundress
Meghan wore the $2,864 low-cut dress with a high slit and keyhole chest cut-out to watch Harry play a game of volleyball.
Day 2: White St. Agni Dress
The former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl donned a strapless white dress to visit a charity that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, which cost $421.
Day 2: Red Orire Midi Dress
Meghan acknowledged she needed to be wearing more colorful outfits on the tour and started with this $333 one by a Nigerian designer as she attended a women’s summit.
Day 3: Yellow Carolina Herrera Gown
The duchess rewore a nearly $4,500 dress she originally donned when announcing her pregnancy with daughter Lilibet in February 2021.
Day 3: White Carolina Herrera Shirt
This simple white blouse set Meghan back $1,609, although she paired it with a traditional Nigerian skirt.
Day 3: Johanna Ortiz Dress
Meghan’s plunging creme and gold evening dress cost $1,997.