How Much Money Did Meghan Markle Spend on Nigeria Outfits? Dresses, Pantsuits, More

Meghan Markle is known for her love of luxury designer clothing, and her wardrobe for her three-day tour of Nigeria cost a bundle.

While several of the dresses had price tags under four digits, others cost quite a bit of money.

Meghan changed outfits several times per day, leading to the eye-watering sum for the eight looks, as seen in photos.