Has Brooke Shields Had Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation Over the Years and What Work She’s Admitted to

Actress Brooke Shields has been famous ever since she was a child, so fans have literally watched her grow up over the years. The famed Calvin Klein model has been regarded as one of the most beautiful women of her generation. As she turns 57 in May 2023, the A Castle for Christmas star has been open about what work she’ done and if she’s undergone plastic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance.

In 2009, Brooke admitted to getting Botox treatments to her face and looking into another form of non-invasive work. “I want laser treatment because I’m not a fan of my wrinkles,” she revealed in the April 2010 issue of Ladies’ Home Journal. “But I have to find someone with a light touch. I’m scared I’ll end up looking like the Joker.”

By 2019, Brooke said she hadn’t undergone any plastic surgery but was still turning to advancements in aesthetics.

“Regarding my face, I still find [procedures] really scary. So, I have yet to [do any],” The Blue Lagoon star told Real Self.

“People could probably look at me and think I need it, but I’m a bit scared. But as I’ve gotten older, I also realized that it’s really about what makes you feel good about yourself. And if that involves this procedure or that procedure, it’s your prerogative,” Brooke explained.

“You own your body, you own your face, you own your skin. If you’re doing it for you [and not] doing it for an outside source or as a comparison, which I think gets dangerous, then you own it. And noninvasive [treatments] have changed my perception as to what I feel comfortable with,” she shared.

Brooke went on to describe how she was using the non-surgical, body contouring WarmSculpting treatments to deal with problem areas of her fabulous figure. It uses laser energy to destroy fat cells and can be used on the stomach, thighs, back and under one’s chin.

“I still need to do all the hard work, and I work out really hard with a trainer [and I do] yoga and Pilates,” the Suddenly Susan alum told the outlet. “WarmSculpting doesn’t profess to have large-scale changes. It’s not a weight-loss program — it was just basically there to help me deal with the stubborn areas that were not budging after two children.”

Brooke’s life will be laid bare in the two-part Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which drops on April 3, 2023. The doc derives its name from her controversial first film in 1978 where she played a child prostitute at the age of 12. She raised eyebrows again when she was 15 and starred in the 1980 Calvin Klein jeans ad campaign where Brooke declared, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” In the documentary, Brooke discusses how her sexualization as a child affected her greatly. “I’m amazed that I survived any of it,” she said in the trailer.

Scroll down for photos of Brooke’s transformation over the years.