Jennifer Lopez’s Teen Emme Sports Stretched Earlobes

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz has been rocking their own unique style for a while. During a recent trip to Paris, Emme showed off their stretched earlobes with black tunnels while walking with their mom.

Emme, 16, paired the black tunnels with a green button down shirt and green shorts, and they had the jewelry on full display the day before as well. During Jennifer, 54, and Emme’s time in Paris, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer sported a casual look and wore denim pants with a drawstring waist, along with a simple white T-shirt and a green purse.

Emme’s style has been a fan-favorite for years, and in 2021, a source exclusively told Life & Style that they had developed an “edgier look” in comparison to her mom who often opts for more “glam” ensembles.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the source said in December 2021. However, even though they have “varying tastes in fashion,” J. Lo and Emme still love to help each other with choosing their own outfits, and the insider noted that Emme has “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for their mother.

Aside from their style, Emme actually has quite a bit in common with J. Lo, including a love for singing.

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the source added. “They love writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

When Jennifer performed at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala in June 2022, the Hustlers star brought Emme onto the stage with her.

“[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,” Jennifer said as she introduced Emme to the crowd. “So this is a very special occasion because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

Emme and their mom went on to perform Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” for the audience.

Jennifer shares Emme and their twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple was married from 2004 to 2014, and Emme and Max were born in February 2008.