Forging her own path! Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme Muñiz, has an “edgier look” than her “glam” mom, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about the teen’s fashion sense.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” adds the insider about the “On the Floor” singer’s 13-year-old. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

MEGA

Luckily, their “varying tastes in fashion” doesn’t mean J. Lo, 52, and Emme don’t love shopping in California together.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” continues the insider. The teen has even “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for the Second Act star.

While the mother-daughter may differ when it comes to their opinions about fashion and beauty, they are quite alike in many ways.

“Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” gushes the insider. “She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

In addition, Emme is also “similar” to her mom when it comes to her future goals and is already “striving for success” in her own life.

“Obviously, it helps being the daughter of a famous celebrity, but Emme also wants to make it on her own!” says the insider.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Maid in Manhattan actress’ “coconuts” — the sweet nickname she gave her kids — absolutely adore their A-list parents.

“My mom is just amazing,” Emme told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

While they are close with their mom, the same can be said for the special people in her life, including boyfriend Ben Affleck. A second insider told Life & Style that the celebrity couple is “thriving as a blended family.”

Ben has three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close,” said the second insider. “One of their favorite things to do is have a night in watching movies on a huge screen and eating popcorn. They [also] enjoy going to theme parks, museums, bowling, burger joints, escape rooms and even simple things.”